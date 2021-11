ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. Brandon Aiyuk. He’s not the clear-cut top pickup for me this week, but he’s certainly been showing his upside. Over the last two weeks, he’s essentially matched the production of his first five games. It’s difficult to see Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle all going off each week, but Aiyuk is trending in the direction of becoming a weekly WR3. That’s especially true given that his touchdown catch was contested, which should give Jimmy Garoppolo confidence in targeting him more in the end zone.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO