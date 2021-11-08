CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that...

www.nfl.com

blackchronicle.com

Chicago Bears rookie Khalil Herbert keeps running game alive without David Montgomery – Chicago Bears Blog

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Khalil Herbert’s name barely registered on draft weekend. Selected by the Bears with the 217th overall pick in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech, Herbert spent more time during his introductory news conference discussing how he was born with six toes on his left foot and 12 fingers — two have been removed — than what his role would be for the Bears.
NFL
NFL

RB Index, Week 9: Bears must lean equally on Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery

Things are looking bleak for the Chicago Bears right now. They are coming off three straight losses with a road game at Pittsburgh on Monday night before their Week 10 bye. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is experiencing growing pains while leading an offense that ranks in the bottom two of the league in scoring, total offense, passing, yards per play and sacks allowed.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears RB David Montgomery likely to play Monday night

After his left knee held up well to a week’s worth of practices, Bears running back David Montgomery figures to be activated off injured reserve Monday and play against the Steelers. “I think all week long that he’s looked really good,” coach Matt Nagy said Saturday. “I would say there’s...
NFL
numberfire.com

Rapoport: David Montgomery (knee, IR) to play for Bears Monday night

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (knee, IR) is expected to be activated for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said over the weekend there was "a really good chance" that Montgomery would be activated for Monday night's game, but it still remains to be seen what his workload will look like. The Bears are on their bye next week, so they may just want to ease Montgomery back into the mix to see how he looks. Khalil Herbert has filled in as the Bears' lead back over the last four games with Montgomery sidelined.
NFL
ngscsports.com

The Ultimate Steelers vs Bears Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
NFL
Sporting News

Is David Montgomery playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Steelers Week 9 Monday Night Football

After trending upward all week, Bears RB David Montgomery (knee) is looking like he'll be active on Monday Night Football against the Steelers. This has a trickle-down effect in fantasy football, as Khalil Herbert owners are also hanging in the lurch for news on whether Montgomery is playing. We'll be here with injury updates until kickoff on Monday, but chances are you need to make your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Sunday when you have more potential backups and fill-ins at your disposal. Fortunately, you can find lineup advice below, too.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
QUINCY, MA
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
