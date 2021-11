This week's version of "Sunday Night Football" very well could be a Super Bowl preview when the Tennessee Titans travel to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans (6-2) have the best record in the AFC and are cruising toward another AFC South title after their overtime road win against Indianapolis last week. But the win came with a heavy price, as Derrick Henry, the two-time defending NFL rushing champion who was leading the league by a mile again, was likely lost for the remainder of the regular season due to a foot injury that required surgery. The onus now shifts to quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a Titans defense that's been bending but not breaking all season long.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO