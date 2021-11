A festival featuring rock music and revving motorcycles that's one of Sarasota's biggest annual events has announced its return next year. The 24th annual Thunder by the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival is scheduled for Feb. 18-20 at Sarasota Fairgrounds, where it's taken place since 2018. The event is organized by Suncoast Charities for Children, which provides financial support for area nonprofit agencies providing programs and services to special needs children, teens, adults and their families.

