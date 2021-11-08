Just In: Kick Time, TV Set for Tennessee-South Alabama

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3) will host top-ranked Georgia (9-0, 7-0) this weekend in Neyland Stadium in a matchup that starts a three-game home stand for the Vols to finish out 2021.

Following the matchup with the Bulldogs, Tennessee will face two of its lesser opponents on the schedule with South Alabama (5-4, 2-4) up next.

The SEC just announced the kickoff time and TV station for the game on November 20th, as the two teams will square off at 7:30 pm ET and play on ESPNU

Heading into its final three games of the season, Josh Heupel's team is poised to grab a bowl bid in his first season. If Heupel wins two of his last three and manages a win in a bowl game, he would have achieved the best start for a Tennessee coach in their first season by beating Lane Kiffin's 7-6 start.

The Jaguars will be coming off a big matchup on the road against Appalachian State before heading to Knoxville. Tennessee fans will be familiar with South Alabama's quarterback Jake Bentley, who had a load of success against the Vols while serving as the starter over four years at South Carolina.

