CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Just In: Kick Time, TV Set for Tennessee-South Alabama

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJRp8_0cqHNQEl00

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3) will host top-ranked Georgia (9-0, 7-0) this weekend in Neyland Stadium in a matchup that starts a three-game home stand for the Vols to finish out 2021.

Following the matchup with the Bulldogs, Tennessee will face two of its lesser opponents on the schedule with South Alabama (5-4, 2-4) up next.

The SEC just announced the kickoff time and TV station for the game on November 20th, as the two teams will square off at 7:30 pm ET and play on ESPNU

Heading into its final three games of the season, Josh Heupel's team is poised to grab a bowl bid in his first season. If Heupel wins two of his last three and manages a win in a bowl game, he would have achieved the best start for a Tennessee coach in their first season by beating Lane Kiffin's 7-6 start.

The Jaguars will be coming off a big matchup on the road against Appalachian State before heading to Knoxville. Tennessee fans will be familiar with South Alabama's quarterback Jake Bentley, who had a load of success against the Vols while serving as the starter over four years at South Carolina.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Vols Impress LSU LB Commit Tolan During Saturday Visit to Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted elite linebacker DeMario Tolan on Saturday for his first gameday experience on Rocky Top. The prized product from the Sunshine State chose LSU over Tennessee, Clemson, and several others over the summer. But after LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron in October, Tolan knew that he had to revisit all of his available options to ensure he made the right choose, which is why he returned to Tennessee for Saturday's game against top-ranked Georgia.
ROCKY TOP, TN
VolunteerCountry

Top JuCo DB Keionte Scott Talks Vols Official Visit

Tennessee hosted the top junior college defensive back in the country in Snow College's Keionte Scott over the weekend. The prized recruit, who is currently focusing on a top-five of Oregon, BYU, Miami, Auburn, and Tennessee took an official visit to Knoxville this weekend, which he recaps with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Three Vols Talk to Media After Win

The Tennessee BasketVols secured their second consecutive win to improve to 2-0 on the young season. The Vols easily handled the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 94-62 in Thompson-Boling Arena, led by junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua's 23-point, eight rebound performance. Sunday's game also saw fan-favorite John Fulkerson make his season debut...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
South Carolina State
VolunteerCountry

West Virginia RB Commit Williams Recaps First Visit With Vols, Talks Relationship With Jerry Mack

Tennessee Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack hit the road at the end of October to check in on multiple prospects, including East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams. Mack would extend an offer to the 6', 210lbs Williams, who has since become a priority for the Tennessee staff. The West Virginia commitment was in attendance for Tennessee's match-up against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday. He discusses his thoughts on the recent offer from Mack and his first visit to Knoxville with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Game Balls: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee scored the most points any team has all year against the vaunted Georgia defense, but the Vols fell to the No. 1 ranked Bulldog defense 41-17. However, the Vols had some bright spots in the loss, and three of the top Tennessee performers in the loss are below. Offense:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee hung around with Georgia for the first half and even led the Bulldogs 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the No. 1 team in the nation showed why they deserve the ranking in the second half. Georgia beat the Vols 41-17 in Neyland Stadium, dropping Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee Loses Starting WR Against Georgia

Tennessee wide receiver JaVonta Payton exited the game against Georgia with an apparent upper-body injury in the first quarter, and the Mississippi State transfer will not return. Payton had one catch for eight yards before leaving the game and an almost 31-yard touchdown catch in which he was pass interfered.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Bentley
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Lane Kiffin
VolunteerCountry

Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee and Georgia are set to kickoff at 3:30 pm ET on CBS in a matchup that will pit one of the nation's most explosive offenses against the nation's top defenses. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country-Sports Illustrated staff shares their bold predictions. Matt. This game brings a lot...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Halftime Thoughts: No. 1 Georgia 24, Tennessee 10

At the half, Tennessee trails Georgia 24-10. Here are a couple thoughts from the first 30 minutes between the Vols and the Dawgs:. Vols' Offense Dooming Their Defense? A Rarity, But Still Concerning. Through most of the first half, the Vols' defense played admirably. They allowed Georgia to convert just...
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

A Look at the Last Time Tennessee Beat a No. 1 Ranked Team

The 2021 college football season has been different, to say the least. The downfall of powerhouse Clemson, surprising upsets to Alabama and Big Ten teams, the exclusion of undefeated Cincinnati from the first couple sets of College Football Playoff rankings, you name it. However, the one constant has been the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Appalachian State#American Football#Sec#Espnu Heading#Si All American#Sports Illustrated
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Former Vols Assistant Coach Gives High Praise to Kennedy Chandler, Rick Barnes and More

Desmond Oliver met with the media after ETSU's 94-62 loss to his former team in Tennessee, as Oliver served as an assistant coach for the Vols from 2015-2021. In Oliver's media availability, the Buccaneers' head coach spoke highly of Tennessee, dubbing them as final four contenders and saying Kennedy Chandler reminds him of a "young Kyrie Irving."
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Georgia

Tennessee plays the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee announced the return of the alternate uniforms Thursday, and the Vols will host the Bulldogs on homecoming weekend. Tennessee released the hype video for their bout with the No. 1...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
VolunteerCountry

Everything Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee This Week

"I think our guys are in great shape; we've worked really hard for the past three to four weeks. We've taken periods and worked really hard anticipating this coming, kind of like you do when you have a triple option. So, we work periods into practice to work on our substitution patterns so that we can sub our players. That's something that we constantly do. You know, we did it in the off week, we've got a couple periods each and every week to make sure we're prepared for it. Like I said, on Monday, there's nothing you can really do to prepare for that kind of pace of play. It's almost impossible to simulate in terms of your practice. A lot of it is knowledge, understanding it, and we want our guys to be able to do that. We want our guys to be able to play fast and execute."
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3) will begin its three-game home stand to end the season with its toughest test of 2021 as No.1 Georgia(9-0, 7-0) comes to Knoxville on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant home win over Missouri, while Tennessee is coming off a 45-42 shootout victory against Kentucky in Lexington. Below is all the information you need to be able to watch, listen, or stream Saturday's game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

A Look at Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections

After a sensational 45-42 win on the road over No.18 Kentucky on Saturday night, Tennessee's chances of making a bowl game significantly increased. The Vols are currently only one win away from being able to secure a bowl bid with three games remaining, including home dates with South Alabama and Vanderbilt.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
932
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy