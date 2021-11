Raymond van Barneveld, in his comeback year, has secured participation in the World Darts Championship, which takes place in December at Alexandra Palace. Van Barneveld conquered a Tour Card at the beginning of the year and not much later immediately won a Players Championship title. "That title came unexpectedly, I really didn't take that into account at all. But the rest of the year was difficult. Due to corona, the planning was often uncertain and I am a player who has to live towards tournaments", said 'Barney' at NOS.nl.

