Whales Eat a Lot More than We Thought

By Duke University
ScienceBlog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaleen whales eat two to three times more prey than previously estimated, a new study by an international team of scientists finds. But while the amount of prey individual baleen whales eat is greater than we thought, the study suggests that the amount of prey these species collectively consume and excrete...

scitechdaily.com

World’s Largest Whales Eat 3x More Than Previously Thought, Amplifying Their Role As Global Ecosystem Engineers

Recovery of baleen whales to pre-whaling levels could restore lost ocean function and may help curb climate change. New research co-authored by Nicholas Pyenson, curator of fossil marine mammals at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, shows evidence that the world’s largest whales have been sold short. The study, published today (November 3, 2021) in the journal Nature, finds that gigantic baleen whales—such as blue, fin, and humpback whales—eat an average of three times more food each year than scientists have previously estimated. By underestimating how much these whales eat, scientists may also have been previously underestimating the importance of these undersea giants to ocean health and productivity.
ANIMALS
YubaNet

Stanford researchers find whales are more important ecosystems engineers than previously thought

November 3, 2021 – From 1910 to 1970, humans killed an estimated 1.5 million baleen whales in the frigid water encircling Antarctica. They were hunted for their blubber, baleen – the filtering fringe they have in place of teeth – and meat. One might assume that from the perspective of krill – the tiny shrimp-like creatures the whales feast on – this would be a boon. But new research published Nov. 3 in Nature from a collaboration led by Stanford University’s Goldbogen Lab suggests the opposite: that the decline of baleen whales in the Southern Ocean has led to a decline of krill.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Whale-cams reveal how much they really eat

Baleen whales consume twice as much krill as previously estimated. Sara Reardon is a freelance writer in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. Tagging whales with cameras and sensors has allowed researchers to calculate how much food these huge creatures are consuming. It’s the...
BOZEMAN, MT
nanowerk.com

Rocky exoplanets are even stranger than we thought

(Nanowerk News) An astronomer from NSF’s NOIRLab has teamed up with a geologist from California State University, Fresno, to make the first estimates of rock types that exist on planets orbiting nearby stars. After studying the chemical composition of “polluted” white dwarfs, they have concluded that most rocky planets orbiting nearby stars are more diverse and exotic than previously thought, with types of rocks not found anywhere in our Solar System.
ASTRONOMY
wibqam.com

For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun – and lots of tons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The first study to methodically calculate how much food blue whales and some of their close relatives eat has yielded a simple answer: a whole lot. The blue whale, the largest animal in Earth’s history, eats about 16 tons of krill daily in the North Pacific, gobbling up these tiny shrimp-like crustaceans with a filter-feeding system in the mouth using baleen plates made of keratin, the substance found in people’s fingernails, scientists said on Wednesday.
WILDLIFE
Slate

Why Whale Poop Matters More Than You Might Think

Whales might poop more than scientists previously thought. That’s one conclusion of a paper published Wednesday in Nature, in which researchers spied on baleen whales with suction-cup sensors and drones to discover how much they eat. Previous estimates of how much whales poop were based on stomach contents, and captive animals, like orca. But the new paper suggests that baleen whales (who count the blue whale in their number) eat about three times more krill than the scientists thought they did. And given that what goes in must come out, that means they poop more too.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Why Human Language and Birdsong Are More Similar Than First Thought

Dog barking, birdsong and human languages sound very different at first hearing. However, when analyzing these vocalizations more closely, one can find many similarities: for example, almost all human languages and animal vocalizations are structured by pauses and variations in their syllable length and pitch. Only the precise specifications of these characteristics differ between different human languages and animal vocalizations. In a review article, Theresa Matzinger and Tecumseh Fitch from the departments of English and Cognitive Biology took a closer look at the melodies of different languages and the vocalizations of non-human tetrapod species.
SCIENCE
