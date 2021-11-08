Must watch video about what NOT to do while in Branson, Missouri

Watch as a guy pulls a monster of a catfish out of the Missouri River just outside of the St. Louis area, I had no idea monsters like this existed in that part of the river!. Wow.... this thing is just a monster, 55 pounds! The YouTube video was uploaded by a user called JJonesProd and shows a guy (presumably JJonesProd) struggling to reel in this massive Flathead Catfish out of the Missouri River. Now in the description for the video they say just "Missouri River fishing..." and nothing about where along the Missouri River this giant flathead catfish was caught, but if you check out the comments section of the video someone asks the question about where along the river this was, and the channel responds with "around St. Charles" so in the suburbs of St. Louis. The YouTube Channel JJonesProd has plenty of other videos of him fishing, you can check them out by clicking here!

