Agriculture

New Technology Sees Underground to Assess Crop Roots

By Lawrence Berkeley National Lab
ScienceBlog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor crops or houseplants, shrubs or grasses, the early-warning signs of stress from drought or any other stressor are out of sight, out of mind in the last place anyone ever looks: underground in the plant’s hidden half, or its roots. Still, there’s not yet a way to inspect these roots...

Comments / 0

