Dodge will pay someone $150,000 to drive a Hellcat muscle car for a year

This incredible blue impala is a piece of American automotive history. Chevrolet has produced thousands of America's favorite vintage performance models such as the Chevelle, Corvette, and Camaro. This was brought forth by decades of study and hard work in the field of high horsepower muscle cars and drag strip dominating beasts. One such vehicle that perfectly reflects the incredible performance that Chevy set out to create was the Chevrolet Impala. This was particularly prevalent in the case of the SuperSport models. These speed demons boasted the best technology for the time and stunning style with an instantly recognizable appearance from miles away. Without a doubt, the vast engine options, incredible horsepower, and torque figures allowed these beautiful cars to become now iconic in American car culture.
