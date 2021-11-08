CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge will pay someone $150,000 to drive a Hellcat muscle car for a year

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodge is putting the pedal to the metal as it drives toward the debut of its first all-electric muscle car. The brand has announced a new business plan called Never Lift that combines new products and giveaways with a rebooted performance parts business. The project includes the hiring of...

Jeffrey Anderson
6d ago

I don't need a job and I used to race driving 150 miles an hour don't windy roads if I can get away with it just makes me feel good

G. Moo
5d ago

Wait till they put their electronic gadgets on your car you and no longer be able to drive faster than the speed limit you will have to stop at a stop sign not roll through you will have to stop it will be programmed in your car when the speed limit says 70 that's all you're going to do if it's 35 that's all you're going to do so get over it get ready for the slam you are now a communist by force

Terry Richards
5d ago

that won't replace the 67 dodge dart gt that I got when I was 16, I'm 65 the car burned up in a house fire, both insurance companies saying the other was to pay for it, talk to lawyers they said that those no sure thing, it would cost about $80,000.00 and no guarantee to win, it would not replace the memories, the was July 3 2014, I did alot of stuff in that vehicle, lawyers and insurance companies don't rank very high with me, so to whom ever good luck, be safe and have a great time 🙃🥸😎😏🙈🙉🙊

