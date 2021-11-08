Dodge will pay someone $150,000 to drive a Hellcat muscle car for a year

This fully restored custom Ford V8 is looking to travel the two-lane blacktop with a new owner, will it be you?. The picture of a 1940's Ford V8 is generally accepted as one of the most significant and highly recognizable symbols within the car community. One reason for this was the original Ford V8 in the prohibition era in which outlaws needed fast cars to escape police capture. However, another, and dare we say even more famous, time for these incredible and powerful automobiles was the early '50s. This period was defined by the rock and roll style that the cars began to take on, with builders creating custom hotrods to match their personalities. Unfortunately, these cars have become extremely hard to come by as numbers have dwindled significantly. So what are you to do if you want a custom '50s hot rod?

