Photography

VOTE: 2021 Halloween Pet Photo Contest

By Nate Bird
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pictures are in and the Halloween shenanigans are done, but the voting has just begun. Check out the finalists for the Valley View Veterinary Clinic Halloween Pet Photo Contest and vote for your favorite. If you are the owner of one of the finalist pets, make sure...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

