I have to admit before I write a story about picking a real tree for Christmas, that I always use an artificial tree in my home. Some people claim that there is something special about going up into the mountains to find 'the perfect tree'. Cutting it down and dragging it back to your vehicle is a family bonding experience. To me, that sounds horrible. I bought a tree in a box a few years ago and I'm fine with it. Our family bonding is the kids trying to decide where to put the ornaments and how to string the lights.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO