Sunday’s Week 9 NFL action was, in a word, weird. Why was it weird? Because some absolutely unpredictable things happened, including two huge upsets that nobody saw coming. The Dallas Cowboys suffered the most stunning loss of the weekend as they fell at home to Broncos, 30-16, in a game that wasn’t as close as that score might seem. Dallas got Dak Prescott back and then laid an egg at home against a team that traded away its best player just a few days ago.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO