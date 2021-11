Amari Cooper is starting to look healthier from nagging ankle injuries. In his third full season with the Dallas Cowboys, the former Alabama standout has two 100-yard games. He did not have Dak Prescott in Sunday’s matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, but Cooper emerged to help backup quarterback Cooper Rush earn a 20-16 victory on the road. He totaled eight receptions (13 targets) for 122 yards with one touchdown. Three of his eight catches came on the Cowboys’ game-clinching touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO