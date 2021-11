Sometimes when I have a rough week, and I do consider 2-4 a rough week, I feel that I am observing football from a parallel universe. This was not one of those weeks. This was just one of those weeks in which the ball did not bounce my way. I picked the Houston (+5.5) to cover against Miami … but the Texans lost by eight. I picked Baltimore (-6) to cover against Minnesota … only for the Ravens to go up seven late, give up that touchdown with about a minute left and win by three in overtime. Plus, I just flat-out missed on two other games.

