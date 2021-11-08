CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Witcher Season 2 in First Reviews

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the premiere of The Witcher season 2 is still a month away, some people have already had a chance to see the first episodes. Initial impressions seem to herald improvements in many elements, including a more linear storyline and improved technical aspects. The first season of The Witcher...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

A Pair of Paramount Science Fiction Films Get Their Release Dates Shifted

Two Upcoming Science Fiction Films From Paramount Get Pushed Back. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the latest Star Trek project have found their release dates shifted from their originally scheduled opening days. Paramount loves delaying blockbuster movies. Or so it seems. A few months ago, the studio delayed their...
SCIENCE
CinemaBlend

Netflix Is Apologizing And Removing Offensive Character From Neil Patrick Harris' New Show After Complaint

This day in age, Hollywood has been making serious efforts to become more inclusive when it comes to the kinds of people being featured in films and TV series. This, ideally, means showing multidimensional characters who don’t fall into long-used stereotypes or clichés. Though in recent years, some productions have still received backlash for using such tropes, and Neil Patrick Harris’ upcoming Netflix show is the latest to receive criticism. Veteran actress Ada Morris recently complained about an offensive character she discovered and, now, the streamer is apologizing and removing the role from the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Discusses "Very, Very Bad" Season 2 Injury

The Witcher Season 2 is just over a month away, and it's been a long journey for those involved with the Netflix series. The show faced several complications filming during the coronavirus pandemic, and series star Henry Cavill had his own setbacks, as well. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill opened up about the hamstring tear he suffered last year. The Geralt of Rivia actor told THR that he worried it could have been "a complete detachment of the hamstring." Cavill says it was a struggle deciding how much to push the injury, knowing that a detachment could have a major impact on the rest of his career.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Witcher
iconvsicon.com

THE WITCHER: Netflix Unveils Action-Packed Trailer For Season Two!

“Destiny is a beast.” — Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of ‘The Witcher.’ The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. The highly anticipated new season is set to debut on December 17th at 3:00 AM EST.
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

The Witcher Season 2 trailer released premiers December 17th

After teasing us with a few quick snippets for the upcoming Witcher Season 2 TV series, over the weekend Netflix has released a new full-length trailer revealing what we can expect from the characters, storyline and settings. The Witcher Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Netflix from December 17th, 2021 onwards. The Witcher TV series has been created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.
TV SERIES
heypoorplayer.com

Batwoman Season 3: Antifreeze Review

Well, the good news is that Antifreeze is a better episode of Batwoman Season 3 than last week’s Freeze. The bad news is, it’s only a bit better, and still leaves a few huge unexplained mysteries in its wake. But I’m gonna strive to focus on the positive, since I do think all these scraps of plot are going to be woven into a more cohesive whole in weeks to come. While Ryan and the Bat Team did manage to secure Mr. Freeze’s cannister last week, that doesn’t mean there’s no freezing craziness this week. In fact, there’s a new villainous group in town, and they’re trying to perfect the formula stolen last week into a stable form. Unfortunately, they’re also leaving bodies in their wake. It all starts with the first attempt by this group to reanimate a body. They tell the frosty customer they’re free to leave, and when they stand up their legs shatter, and they crash into bloody pieces on the floor.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: High Guardian Spice Season One

It’s pretty rare for a series to have so many people rooting for it to fail before it even comes out. Even if it’s more common more recently, it still seems to be an exceptional case with High Guardian Spice, the first intended Crunchyroll Original series. The show was announced as far back as 2018, with a now infamous trailer that showed interviews with the crew working on it in lieu of any completed footage. Said interviews focused on how the show was prioritizing diversity in the creative voices, which while being a good intention that should be welcomed, is probably not the best way to announce the show and get people excited for it. This sparked a lot of controversy, mostly from a lot of bad faith actors, but it set a tone for the proceeding years it was in development that I’m sure is far from what the creative team wanted. As such, now that the first season is finally out for the public, there are many loud voices eager to write it off entirely before even watching it. So, while I wasn’t exactly excited to see this myself, I’m going to do my best to judge High Guardian Spice on its own terms, see what it seems to set out to accomplish, and determine how well it did so.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Witcher Season 2 Isn't Even Out Yet, And The Showrunner Is Already Teasing "Death" In Season 3

Everyone who loved The Witcher after watching Season 1 has been waiting a very long time to get their thirsty eyeballs on the second season. It will be nearly a full two years when the show finally returns to Netflix on December 17, meaning that when the full trailer dropped a few days ago, fans were delighted and eager to pick over all of the details that could be found within. But, even with The Witcher Season 2 over a month away, the showrunner is already teasing “death” for Season 3, and I’m not quite sure what to do with that!
TV SERIES
nerdreactor.com

The Witcher Season 2 Trailer, Jaskier Has Fun with New Poster

The Witcher is one of the most popular series on Netflix, and fans will be happy to know that Season 2 is coming out later this year. The series has been getting new posters and images as the new season draws nearer, and recently, the official trailer and a key art were released. Additionally, a new poster was shown on Halloween of the fan-favorite character, Jaskier, poking fun of the main leads: Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer.
COMICS
Collider

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunner Teases Prequel Series, Possibility of Season 2

Declan De Barra, showrunner for the upcoming Netflix prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin, has revealed a few details about how the new show came about and its world in a sitdown with EW. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a live-action prequel miniseries that tackles a major event in Witcher history: the Conjunction of the Spheres, the phenomenon that brought humans, elves, and monsters together in the same world.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Season of the Witcher: Inside Netflix's rapidly expanding cinematic universe

Lauren S. Hissrich vividly recalls sitting in the lobby of Netflix HQ, staring up at a mural of The Defenders while grazing on a bounty of free candy. (Netflix apparently has some "amazing snacks" at its Hollywood offices.) That was August 2017, just after the writer-producer finished working on the Marvel miniseries, and she was anxious to pitch a new show she felt was "completely out of her wheelhouse."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy