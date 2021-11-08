REVIEW: New Santa’s Belt Cookie Needs Some Milk at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Hello, November! It’s hard to believe we are rolling into a new month, but here we are. What’s the best way to kick off a new month? With exciting news from Gideon’s Bakehouse, of course! Gideon’s, located in the Town Center portion of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, is a Disney foodie favorite. The cookies, cakes, and cold brew being served out of Gideon’s are hard to describe but will have your tastebuds craving more and more of the goodness! With a lengthy (like four hours long!) virtual line, it’s no secret that the treats coming out of Gideon’s are top-notch. Each month Gideon’s reveals a new cookie and November doesn’t disappoint!

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO