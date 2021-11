The last three nights I've been pottering about with Battlefield 2042's various modes, from traditional Conquest through to the all-new squad-focussed Hazard Zone and the roll-your-own Portal mode editor. What do I make of it? It's near impossible to tell after three nights of action of a game that's all about grand scale and near limitless ways to play (and even harder when we've not seen the progression system or much by way of how the battle pass works, with all specialists and items unlocked from the off in the review build).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO