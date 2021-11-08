Holiday movie ad wars get more competitive

Lego's "Rebuild the World" campaign is back once again for the holidays, this time set to a reworked version of the uplifting Queen classic "Don't Stop Me Now." Since the outset, the campaign has celebrated how kids' creativity can change the world, and how by combining different Lego brick sets, they are able to create something brand new. That continues in the holiday spot, which touches on themes including the environment, gender and diversity. The fun-filled, action-packed scenes feature a dragon that sprays water rather than fire, giant bees attacking Storm Troopers, cacti wearing Lego Dots jackets that allow them to make friends with balloon dogs, a princess driving a racing car and a billboard featuring the title "Romeo and Julio."
