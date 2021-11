Winter is fast approaching, and with the weather soon to drop and snow to arrive, it will limit activities kids can do outside. As they move from outdoor activities to indoors, it will begin to take its toll on parents. We will be begging for them to get out of the house and need ways to entertain our children. While there are plenty of options, one that many may not think of is ceramic painting. It doesn't use much energy, but it does keep kids quiet as they focus, while they have fun and get out of the house.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO