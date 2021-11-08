CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Aftermath of Houston's Astroworld Festival leaves 8 people dead

By Sara Willa Ernst
WBUR
 7 days ago

Eight people were killed over the weekend at the Astroworld...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Astroworld#Rapper#Now#Houston Public Media
The Independent

Astroworld - news: Travis Scott event staff called dead fans ‘smurfs’ as mayor defends not ending show earlier

Kim Kardashian, Drake and Travis Scott have all spoken out on social media about events that unfolded at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas with Drake saying his “heart is broken.” Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the festival.Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy has been put into a medically induced coma following injuries sustained at the festival, and a 22-year-old student is fighting for her life on a ventilator. Horrifying footage has emerged of the crush of people as the concert continues.The FBI has joined the...
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

The role Houston lean culture played in Travis Scott music festival tragedy

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Music Festival was the talk of hip hop after eight people died and hundreds more were injured on Nov. 5. The tragedy around the Houston rapper brings up the darker side of the city’s culture. For decades, Houston has been known for its grills, chop-and-screwed DJ mixes and lean drinking. Lean is a recreational drug beverage mixed with prescription cough syrup and a soft drink. Popular hip hop figures like rappers Pimp C and Fredo Santana died from complications stemming from lean, as well as A$AP Yams, co-owner of the A$AP Mob collective.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Is ‘Broken & Devastated’ Over Deaths At Travis Scott’s Astroworld In 1st Statement

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence about the deaths of eight people at her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Kylie Jenner has spoken out after eight people died at her on again/off again boyfriend Travis Scott‘s Astroworld music festival. The cosmetics CEO was in the VIP section of the November 6 event with her daughter Stormi Webster and sister Kendall Jenner when the crowd surge took place, unaware of the deaths until after the show.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Astroworld: 14-year-old victim identified after deadly ‘crowd surge’ kills eight at Travis Scott concert

A 14-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law have been named among the victims of the Astroworld music festival crowd surge, as details emerge of the eight fans killed at Travis Scott’s show in Houston.At least two investigations, one of them criminal, have been launched into the deadly concert, which 50,000 people attended on Friday. Signs of an unruly crowd emerged earlier in the day when video showed some fans hopping over fences and turn-styles to avoid metal detectors and ticket-takers. At around 9.30pm, organisers became aware of medical emergencies and began...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy