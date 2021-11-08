Swiss father ready to die in climate hunger strike

A group of five young hunger strikers backed by the Sunrise Movement sat in wheelchairs in front of the U.S. Capitol building and the White House for two weeks, imploring President Joe Biden to take stronger climate action with the Build Back Better agenda. They officially ended their fasting on Nov. 3 as Biden promised a 52 percent decrease in emissions by 2030 at COP26, the United Nation’s climate conference currently happening in Glasgow, Scotland. During their time in D.C., the hunger strikers were joined by Fridays for Future protesters, Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr.—the president of Hip Hop Caucus, a nonprofit that promotes political activism for young voters—sympathizers and journalists for lively demonstrations and vigils on the National Mall.
Comments / 0