Defending Intellectual Property: Be Careful

By Business News Daily
businessnewsdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone using your copyrighted or trademarked intellectual property without your consent? Better be careful how you handle it. That's the advice of David Bell, a partner in the Dallas law office Haynes and Boone LLP. He is the chairman of the firm’s new social media practice and warns that while you...

www.businessnewsdaily.com

TheConversationCanada

The right to disconnect: Why legislation doesn't address the real problems with work

In 1998, an ambulance driver in France failed to answer his employer’s phone calls outside his working hours. He was dismissed, raising questions about the obligation of workers to be available around the clock. Less than a decade later, France enacted the right to disconnect to protect workers from being penalized for ignoring after-hours work messages. Italy, Spain and Ireland followed suit and now Ontario is considering enacting a similar law. But the right to disconnect, which requires large organizations to formulate policies about digital communication outside work hours, applies to knowledge workers, who unlike the ambulance driver, may not have...
LAW
businessnewsdaily.com

Top 10 Ways to Advertise Locally

Going local doesn’t mean avoiding the Internet anymore. Internet advertising, which was traditionally the domain of geographically unrestricted firms that benefited from its global reach, is now being embraced by local businesses targeting a local audience. In fact, by 2015, local online ad spending will make up nearly one-quarter of...
ECONOMY
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Wants IRS to Spy on Americans & Their Bank Accounts. Here’s WHY?

Some problems have incited abuse, like the Democrats’ latest offer enabling the IRS to follow Americans’ bank accounts. Their plan would need banks to record transactional data to the IRS on personal bank accounts. We listen regarding it from our constituents daily promptly – they’re afraid, and properly so. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Firms Eye Cost of Covid Tests for Unvaccinated

In today’s column, Reed Smith raised junior lawyers’ pay in the Europe, Middle East, Africa region by close to 20%, says a report from London; law firms are also having trouble retaining legal secretaries and other support staff; a Stoel Rives OSHA practice chair took second place in her recent appearance on game show Jeopardy!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic

By Ian O. Williamson, University of California, Irvine Finding good employees has always been a challenge – but these days it’s harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon. The so-called quit rate – the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – hit a new record of 3% in September […] The post The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Are Social Security Recipients Getting a Fourth Stimulus Check?

As inflation continues to rise, senior citizens are struggling more than others. The small cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits for 2021 wasn’t enough to cover the increased costs of everything, from hamburgers to gasoline, in the second half of the year. Some seniors are advocating for more federal relief. Are Social Security recipients getting a fourth stimulus check?
BUSINESS
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Has a New Web Series, and the Reader Reviews Are In

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BlogHer

How One Startup Lawyer Launched a ‘Workplayce’ for Working Parents

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact could be felt by all, but especially parents. The combined impacts of home-schooling, work, and new family dynamics were enough to test temperaments and bank accounts. Though lawyer-turned-CEO and co-founder Michelle Chan began developing Workplayce, a co-working space for parents, before 2020, the year certainly emphasized the need for it. Set to open soon (join the waitlist here-no financial commitment required), Workplayce is poised to be a dream come true for parents who need a place outside of the home that will support their work and their duties as parents. We’re talking...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
businessnewsdaily.com

What Is the Double Declining Balance Depreciation Method?

The double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method lets you depreciate assets more in early years after you buy them. The DDB depreciation method is easy to implement and track in most accounting software. The DDB depreciation method can lead to greater depreciation recapture if you sell an asset before the...
MARKETS

