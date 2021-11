Shawn Casady Strikes Again with Cortechico in $30,000 FarmVet Grand Prix. Thermal, Calif. – Nov. 11, 2021 – Show jumping action at the Desert International Horse Park continued on Thursday during Week II of the National Sunshine Series. As the sun set over the desert, top athletes took to the Grand Prix Arena for the highlight event, the $30,000 FarmVet Grand Prix. The crowd gathered to watch as 65 entries took on the 1.50m first round. Just three entries managed to jump clear rounds, but only two jumped off, and ultimately it was Shawn Casady back in the winners circle as the sole double-clear effort with Cortechico to claim his second grand prix win in a row.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO