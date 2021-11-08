CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UK to add China’s Sinovac, India’s Covaxin to approved vaccine list

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm and India’s Covaxin...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covaxin: UK to allow quarantine-free travel for passengers fully vaccinated with India’s homegrown jab

The UK has added India’s homegrown Covaxin to its list of Covid jabs that allow quarantine-free travel for international travellers.The British government said it will recognise all the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a move which resulted in the approval of China’s Sinovac, Sinophram jab and India’s Covaxin.Starting 22 November, all travellers inoculated with the three approved jabs will not have to self-isolate upon arrival or show a pre-departure Covid-19 test. At least one billion doses of the three Covid jabs have been supplied to countries worldwide.“Instead, they will only be required to take one post-arrival test...
TRAVEL
dallassun.com

Guyana adds Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to list of recognised COVID-19 vaccines

Georgetown [Guyana], November 2 (ANI): Guyana has recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, said High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana on Tuesday. "Guyana has recognized India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN-important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Guyana," the Indian Embassy tweeted. On Monday, Australian government gave recognition...
WORLD
raleighnews.net

WHO's Soumya Swaminathan congratulates India for Covaxin emergency nod

Geneva [Switzerland], November 3 (ANI): WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday congratulated India after the World Health Organisation (WHO) granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. "One more vaccine gets @WHO emergency use listing. Congratulations India @BharatBiotech@ICMRDELHI @MoHFW_INDIA for successful development of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Covid 19 Vaccines#Reuters#Sinovac
pharmaceutical-technology.com

WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Indian company Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in individuals aged 18 years and above. Developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology, Pune, Covaxin is a whole virion...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Birmingham Star

Poor countries to benefit from WHO approval of India's Covaxin

The World Health Organization has approved the emergency use of the Indian-made Covid vaccine Covaxin, allowing its distribution to poor countries worldwide. The group also recommended Covaxin's use over two doses with an interval of four weeks for those 18 and above, in line with the company's guidelines. The WHO's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Hong Kong approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Hong Kong [Hong Kong], November 10 (ANI): Hong Kong has recognised Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on its approved COVID-19 vaccine list. With this, as many as 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield. Both of these COVID-19 vaccines have also received emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
wibqam.com

China’s Haidilao plans $302 million share sale for credit facilities repayment

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Restaurant chain Haidilao International Holding Ltd plans to sell HK$2.35 billion ($301.6 million) of new shares in a top-up placing, raising capital for repayment of credit facilities and to enhance supply chain management and product development. The Chinese hot pot chain operator plans to sell 115...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

Rights group urges Beijing Games sponsors to press China on Xinjiang

BEIJING (Reuters) – New York-based Human Rights Watch on Friday criticised corporations sponsoring the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for ignoring what it says are China’s crimes against humanity in its far western region of Xinjiang. The group said in an online news conference that major sponsors of the Feb. 4-20...
CHINA
wibqam.com

UK expected to investigate Nvidia’s bid for ARM on national security grounds – The Sunday Times

(Reuters) – UK ministers are expected to order an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp’s planned 30 billion pounds($40.24 billion)acquisition of British chip designer ARM over antitrust and national security concerns, the Sunday Times. Britain’s Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is expected to instruct Competition & Markets Authority to undertake...
BUSINESS
AFP

China donates 500,000 more vaccine doses to Syria

China donated 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday to war-torn Syria, which has one of the world's lowest inoculation rates and what the UN called an alarming rise in cases. The rebel-held Idlib region of northwest Syria, which has recorded more than 90,000 cases, including 2,000 deaths, says it has received almost 690,000 vaccine doses under Covax and inoculated 77,000 people.
CHARITIES
wibqam.com

As UAE waits for U.S. F-35s, Russia pitches new warplane in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) – Russia showed off a prototype of its new fifth-generation warplane at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday as the United Arab Emirates’ deal to buy American F-35 fighter jets makes slow progress. It was the first time the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate, unveiled in July, had been shown outside...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wibqam.com

Former executive at Bank of China’s branch repatriated to China

BEIJING (Reuters) – A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the U.S., the country’s anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday. The repatriation of Xu Guojun, former president at BOC’s branch in the southern Kaiping city of Guangdong...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

German coronavirus infections hit new high, tighter measures planned

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday, as the three parties in talks to form a new government plan an expansion of measures to tackle the pandemic. The seven-day incidence rate –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

China’s monthly coal output rises to highest since March 2015

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s October coal output rose to the highest since at least March 2015, after Beijing approved a raft of coal mine expansions to tame record prices and boost supply. The world’s biggest producer and consumer of the dirty fossil fuel churned out 357.09 million tonnes of coal last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Russia’s daily COVID-19 deaths close to record high

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Monday reported 1,211 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, close to an all-time high of 1,241 reported last week, as well as 38,420 new coronavirus cases. Most of Russia’s 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of last week that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh wave

Austria became the first EU country on Monday to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and the first to start inoculating children as young as five, as the virus strengthens its grip on the continent. Surging infection rates have placed Western Europe once again at the heart of the global epidemic and governments are being forced to take action, the Netherlands already announcing the region's first partial lockdown of the winter. Austria has inoculated about 65 percent of its nine million people, below the EU average of 67 percent. Daily new infection rates have been hovering at around 12,000 in recent weeks, up from roughly 2,000 a day in September.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy