Yeehaw, Yellowstone Is Getting a Prequel

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention, dads! The most watched show on all of cable somehow, Yellowstone, will be getting a prequel of its very own, to explore how the Duttons came to inhabit and feud over their sprawling land, generations before the land feuds of the current series. Titled Y: 1883,...

Vulture

Yellowstone Is Defying the Streaming Model

This story also ran in Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter about the streaming industry. Head to vulture.com/buffering and subscribe today!. When I saw a tweet Monday night reporting that season four of Yellowstone had opened to just north of 8 million viewers, my first thought was, Ah, the folks at Paramount Network PR did a good job hyping the Nielsen numbers. After all, the season three finale had notched 5.2 million viewers back in August 2020, and in this era of perpetual ratings decline — particularly in cable — such enormous year-to-year gains simply don’t happen anymore. Networks these days need to go to great lengths to spin their incredibly shrinking audiences, so I was pretty sure some trickery was involved. As it turns out, not only was the reported figure legit, it actually undersold the show’s performance.
People

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Star in Trailer for Highly Anticipated Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Watch

The show's highly anticipated prequel 1883 premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount+, and the first look at the trailer is here!. Fans are teased with clips of the star-studded cast, including a screaming Faith Hill, who plays matriarch Margaret Dutton, a seething, gun-toting Tim McGraw, who plays the Dutton family patriarch, and a horseback-riding Sam Elliott, who plays the "tough as nails" cowboy Shea Brennan.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Say It’s ‘High Time’ Show Gets More Recognition After Season 4 Premiere

Yellowstone fans are all united on one front: “It is high time this show got nominated for the Emmys,” and we couldn’t agree more. Yes, Yellowstone would receive its first Emmy nomination earlier this year. And yes, that was fantastic recognition. But that’s not enough for fans over on Reddit’s ever-active Yellowstone board. Following the Season 4 premiere, fans are in a tizzy wishing and hoping for the actors, cinematography, and dramatics of Yellowstone to win further Emmy buzz.
HollywoodLife

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser: Rip Will Go ‘As Far As Is Necessary’ To Get Revenge For The Duttons

Rip Wheeler is out for blood after this hit on the Duttons. HL got EXCLUSIVE season 4 scoop from Cole Hauser about Rip’s next moves, what’s going on with Beth, and more. Someone put a hit out on the Duttons, and Rip is not going to rest until vengeance is served. Yellowstone returns for season 4 on November 7, and it’s Rip’s job to figure out what happened. When it comes to revenge after this brutal attack on John, Beth, and Kayce, Cole Hauser told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rip will go “as far as is necessary, I think, and maybe even a little further.”
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Faith Hill Says She ‘Gained So Much Respect for Cowboys’ Filming ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

By her own words, Faith Hill’s highly-anticipated role as Margaret Dutton in Yellowstone prequel 1883 led to the megastar experiencing a whole new way of life. It’s been a whirlwind of a Friday for Yellowstone fans. Entertainment Weekly just dropped their exclusive first-look into the prequel series, 1883, bringing a slew of new information (and quotes about Faith Hill “dropping trou”) to the forefront. Both bombshells are related, too, as the period epic has been filming with a style of guerilla “gritty realism,” series creator Taylor Sheridan tells the trade.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Teases Colby Getting Ready to Brawl in Season 4

Yellowstone is teasing Season 4’s rise of the ranch hands with this smoldering look at Denim Richard’s Colby, and fans are here for it. “TWO. MORE. DAYS.” Yellowstone captions their new motion graphic on Instagram. It’s a familiar sight as we gear up for Sunday’s Season 4 premiere. Yet few other promos have hit fans the way this one is. And it’s all because of Colby.
MovieWeb

1883 Trailer Reveals First Look at Yellowstone Prequel Coming to Paramount+

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana. The wagon train has begun.
digitalspy.com

The 100 prequel gets unfortunate update

The 100 prequel series has been officially axed by The CW. In development since 2019, The 100's season 7 episode 'Anaconda' existed as a backdoor pilot for the offshoot – anchoring the action almost a whole century before the events of the main storyline. Carnival Row actress Iola Evans, Riverdale's...
Showbiz411

TV: “Yellowstone” Gets Network-Like Numbers, “Succession” Has No Traction, “Curb” Collapsing

Everyone says to me, “Are you watching Yellowstone?” I am not. But someone is. Like, plenty of people. “Yellowstone” is the Kevin Costner “Dallas” like drama on the Paramount Network channel. On Sunday night, the cable drama drew over 8 million people in its first showing, and over 7 million on its second showing an hour later. It also picked up viewers on related channels.
Vulture

All Them Newfangled Ways to Watch Yellowstone Are a Mess

There’s no getting around the first part of this: This is a post about how to watch Yellowstone, even though Yellowstone is a show I can’t exactly recommend you or anyone else watch. Nevertheless it is a show I do watch, and so do at least 8 million other people, and because you’re reading this, it’s likely a show you watch too.
Outsider.com

This ‘Yellowstone’ Behind-Scenes Pic of Ryan Bingham Is Cool as It Gets

Apparently, “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White is a photographer in his free time. And he captured an awesome behind-the-scenes pic of Ryan Birmingham on set earlier. White posted the incredible picture on his Instagram page earlier today. The soft, black-and-white photo comes from a 35 mm film camera. White managed to capture Birmingham while he played guitar in the Montana woods. He still has his cowboy hat on and everything, looking as cool and relaxed as ever.
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Is Rooting For Monica and Kayce

After waiting three episodes, we finally get to see Kayce (Luke Grimes), Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) reunited in an emotional and powerful scene in their bedroom at the Yellowstone ranch. After shooting and killing the man who attacked his mother in the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Tate is still having difficulty processing the trauma months later. As Tate hides under his bed, refusing to come to the dinner table, Monica sits close by, feeling powerless to help her son and furious at her husband for bringing them to live to live in this “evil place.”
