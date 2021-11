If you're a Trader Joe's fan, you know the quirky grocery chain for their generally healthy foods that often come in unique flavors. And if you've shopped there in the past few months or bought chicken patties at another retailer, you may want to be aware of this: This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall of a meat item that was distributed to Trader Joe's locations nationwide due to a food safety issue. That's after some customers recently reported "extraneous material" inside a popular TJ's product, as well as a product sold elsewhere nationally.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO