The Oilers’ offense continues to role. They scored five goal (or more) for the eighth time in 12 games. They are averaging 4.25 goals/game. Florida is second at 3.86 and Carolina is third at 3.73. Winnipeg is 10th at 3.23. Edmonton is averaging one goal more/game than 23 teams in the NHL. It is ridiculous. Last night they scored five goals, all at 5×5, and Connor McDavid was on the ice for one. They have more offensive depth than ever before and I don’t think they’ve played their best hockey yet.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO