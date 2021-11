Canelo Alvarez, who is perhaps boxing's biggest star, aims to unify the super middleweight championship Saturday night when he takes on undefeated fellow champion Caleb Plant in Las Vegas. Their main-event battle tops the boxing card from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the pay-per-view portion is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Alvarez already holds the WBA, WBC and WBO versions of the belt but he's looking for complete control of the division. All that remains in his way is securing the IBF belt currently held by Plant, who is determined to spoil the coronation and take all four belts for himself.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO