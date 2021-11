The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this suspect in this video:. On October 10th 2021, at approximately 5:05 am, an unknown male enters the PNP Gas Station located at 6142 Rising Sun Ave, producing a handgun and forcing the employee to the cashier area. After the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from several registers he fled the store in an unknown direction.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO