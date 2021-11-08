Watch: Sean Kilpatrick Has Big Game in Israeli League

We are a little over 24 hours away from the return of Bearcats men's basketball but one former UC hooper already put on a show in the past few days.

Sean Kilpatrick is lacing things up in the Israeli League, and he had a big performance just in time for his alma mater to tip off the 2021-22 college basketball season. Kilpatrick is currently playing for Hapoel Jerusalem and posted 26 points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals on Sunday.

Hapoel captured the 80-68 victory to move to 4-1 on the season. Five games into the Israeli League campaign, Kilpatrick is averaging 16.2 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. The second-leading scorer in Cincinnati Basketball history hasn't played in the NBA since a 2017-18 stint with the Bulls, where he posted 15.4 PPG.

Kilpatrick embodies UC Basketball, finishing his career as the all-time leader in wins and set a school record for consecutive games played (140).

Watch the full highlights of Kilpatrick's latest big game above.

