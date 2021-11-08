CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Watch: Sean Kilpatrick Has Big Game in Israeli League

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 6 days ago

We are a little over 24 hours away from the return of Bearcats men's basketball but one former UC hooper already put on a show in the past few days.

Sean Kilpatrick is lacing things up in the Israeli League, and he had a big performance just in time for his alma mater to tip off the 2021-22 college basketball season. Kilpatrick is currently playing for Hapoel Jerusalem and posted 26 points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals on Sunday.

Hapoel captured the 80-68 victory to move to 4-1 on the season. Five games into the Israeli League campaign, Kilpatrick is averaging 16.2 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. The second-leading scorer in Cincinnati Basketball history hasn't played in the NBA since a 2017-18 stint with the Bulls, where he posted 15.4 PPG.

Kilpatrick embodies UC Basketball, finishing his career as the all-time leader in wins and set a school record for consecutive games played (140).

Watch the full highlights of Kilpatrick's latest big game above.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Nick Lachey Can't Wait to Host College GameDay: 'I Live for This'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Kilpatrick
Person
Nick Lachey
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Uc Hooper#The Israeli League#Cincinnati Basketball#Bulls#Uc Basketball#Host College
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The Cowboys are rolling in Big D. Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet. When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Viral Michael Jordan Video

Michael Jordan hasn’t played professional basketball in a couple of decades, but the competitive fire is very clearly still in the Charlotte Hornets owner. The legendary Chicago Bulls star was heated with one of his players earlier this weekend. Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. took a 3-pointer with a lot...
NBA
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
20
Followers
40
Post
590
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy