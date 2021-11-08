CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSFD rescue young girl and adult male on the third floor from apartment fire

By Jordan Good
 6 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young girl and an adult male were rescued on the third floor from a building fire at Prospect Park Apartments Monday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire at 825 S. Union Blvd.

According to CSFD, at approximately 10 a.m., Engine 23 crew received a call about reports of smoke billowing outside of an apartment window.

Residents were seen leaving the apartment with their pets.

Cpt. Mike Smaldino says the fire started on the second floor.

KRDO News Channel 13

34-year-old suspect arrested for arson, armed with two large kitchen knives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a possible burglary Saturday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as Corey Elenga, allegedly shattered windows at someone's home near Milton E. Proby Pkwy and South Academy Boulevard in Southeast Colorado Springs. 34-year-old Elenga allegedly was armed with two large kitchen knives, holding one in The post 34-year-old suspect arrested for arson, armed with two large kitchen knives appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Attempted robbery in Colorado Springs caught on camera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 6th, Timothy Cheasebro was working the overnight shift at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Astrozon Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Just before midnight, a man walked in and demanded for money out of the register. After noting that the robber was not armed, Cheasebro walked away and through a The post Attempted robbery in Colorado Springs caught on camera appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2-alarm house fire reported in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were called to a house fire that was reportedly engulfed in flames Thursday evening near S. Academy Boulevard. Emergency crews went to the house near the 3000 block of Pinnacle Drive. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, it was a two-alarm fire as of 6:20 p.m. According to The post 2-alarm house fire reported in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead from homeless camp fire near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Update: The Pueblo Fire Department confirmed one person died following a fire at a homeless camp along Fountain Creek. At 4:07 p.m., PFD said there was a confirmed single fatality as a result of a fire in a homeless camp east of Dillon and 29th St. Pueblo Fire can confirm a The post One dead from homeless camp fire near Fountain Creek appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man identified in fatal Greccio Enfield Apartments fire on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire has been identified, according to El Paso County Coroner's Office. According to CSPD's press release, police have identified Ronald Turner, 66, was the man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) along with Colorado Springs Fire The post Man identified in fatal Greccio Enfield Apartments fire on Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CPW rescues golden eagle hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A golden eagle is on its way to a rehabilitation center after being hit by a car in eastern Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued the golden eagle after receiving a call Friday about a raptor being hit by a car. CPW says the golden eagle was dazed, bleeding, The post CPW rescues golden eagle hit by car in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews called to fire near I-25 in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning near Interstate 25 in north Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon created a smoke plume visible from miles away. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the fire is between Briargate Parkway and Interquest Parkway near northbound I-25. Nearby travelers are urged to use caution. According to the U.S. Air The post Crews called to fire near I-25 in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Hiker shares warning after stepping on potential booby trap

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is warning hikers and cyclists to stay vigilant after he says he found several wooden planks with dozens of sharp nails hidden along a trail in Colorado Springs. Cameron Pflieger's mother, Anna, originally posted photos of the nails and described the scene in a post on Nextdoor, which The post Hiker shares warning after stepping on potential booby trap appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man facing charges after allegedly strangling a 9-year-old patient in August faced another abuse complaint roughly a year before the incident. Brian Schaffer's behavioral analyst license was censured in Arizona in 2020 after an incident where Schaffer was "observed conducting overly aggressive and restrictive behavior" with a four-year-old boy The post Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman shot, crashed into utility pole identified in Galley Road shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office have identified, Jessica Maez, 32, was shot and crashed a vehicle into a utility pole in the Galley Road shooting. According Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Maez's death is the 35th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs just this year. On Saturday, Nov. 6 at The post Woman shot, crashed into utility pole identified in Galley Road shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The family of a woman who was shot and killed by a motorcyclist after a road rage incident is looking for answers. Saturday, 32-year-old Jessica Maez was driving with her husband Matthew back from a family barbecue on Academy Boulevard. Matthew says they were cut off repeatedly by a man driving The post Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man pepper-sprayed by employee, arrested for attempted robbery spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a 22-year-old man is facing several charges after trying to rob businesses last week in east Colorado Springs. According to a CSPD report, police got a tip that a man tried to rob five businesses last Friday. Then on Saturday, officers got a report that a The post Man pepper-sprayed by employee, arrested for attempted robbery spree appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fort Carson soldier without a home after losing $3,600 in rental rip off

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- When Spc. Jonathan Flores got word he was moving to Fort Carson, he and his wife applied to rent a home in a south Colorado Springs neighborhood. They were living in Georgia at the time and when they finally made the more than 24-hour drive to move here to The post Fort Carson soldier without a home after losing $3,600 in rental rip off appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park fires police commander, sergeant for failure to help suicidal veteran

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Woodland Park has fired a long-time police commander and a sergeant for their failure to help a 29-year-old suicidal veteran in December 2020. Commander Andy Leibbrand and Sgt. Mike McDaniel were both officially terminated on Tuesday after a third-party investigation found they neglected their duty in how The post Woodland Park fires police commander, sergeant for failure to help suicidal veteran appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal overnight house fire in Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An overnight house fire in Cascade calls for both The Green Mountain Falls and Cascade Fire Departments to put it out. A first responder on scene said the first call for the fire came in at 3:44 Tuesday morning. By 5:30 officials confirmed the fire had been put out and The post Fatal overnight house fire in Green Mountain Falls appeared first on KRDO.
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

House fire reported near Willamette Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a house fire at 743 E. Willamette Ave. Tuesday morning. Engine one arrived to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials said the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries to report The The post House fire reported near Willamette Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

