CSFD rescue young girl and adult male on the third floor from apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young girl and an adult male were rescued on the third floor from a building fire at Prospect Park Apartments Monday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire at 825 S. Union Blvd.

According to CSFD, at approximately 10 a.m., Engine 23 crew received a call about reports of smoke billowing outside of an apartment window.

Residents were seen leaving the apartment with their pets.

Cpt. Mike Smaldino says the fire started on the second floor.

