Jingle, jingle, jangle. That’s the sound of Almost Payday: a little coin in your pocket, just waiting for some folding paper to join it. Judging by that jingle alone, the rich get richer and the poor, well, you know. You also know where you are on the spectrum, and it ain’t in the One Percent, but that’s really not who you should watch anyhow. In the new book, “The 9.9 Percent” by Michael Stewart, another income group matters more.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO