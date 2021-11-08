CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

In what may be his next Cancun moment, Ted Cruz says Big Bird spreads 'government propaganda'

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, there's no tweet too innocuous for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to fan into a blazing Trumpster fire of outrage. Witness the senator's hyperventilating Twitter meltdown this weekend over Big Bird. Yes, that's right, the eight-foot-tall, yellow Sesame Street character. On Saturday, the Twitter account for the fictional...

m.sacurrent.com

