Though fall’s cool crisp air has finally arrived, Thomas Rhett just released “Slow Down Summer, his latest single. He promises it is the premiere single from his sixth studio album entitled Where We Started, expected in early 2022. Moreover, he’s offered that this is the first of two albums — also completing his “Country Again” record from 2021 with a “Side B” — that we will hear from the crooner with 18 career No. 1 hits next year.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO