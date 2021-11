GLDM - Free Report) Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (. all gained 4.5% in a week. The solid trend is likely to continue at least for some months, given that inflationary pressure will continue to drive gold prices higher. With the economy recovering from the pandemic lows with a rise in vaccinations among Americans, demand is surging but supply is limited, leading to a spike in inflation (read: TIPS ETFs to Track as Inflation Soars the Most in 3 Decades).

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO