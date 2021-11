November may very well be one of the biggest months yet for Disney+, as it brings with it the inaugural Disney+ Day celebrations. On this auspicious day the platform adds tons of new movies, shows, and shorts . Alongside making Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise available to all subscribers, Disney+ Day will also see Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, Ciao Alberto, The World According to Jeff Goldblum's second season, a new Simpsons short, specials celebrating Boba Fett and the MCU's future on Disney+, and more joining the service.

