CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli continues return to full fitness against Stoke City U23's as former Preston North End and Norwich City manager joins League One club with Sunderland Ladies star Grace McCatty earning team of the month spot

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Johnson’s side welcome Bradford City to the Stadium of Light in the final group game of the Papa John’s Trophy having already qualified for the next round. And ahead of that tie, we round-up what’s been happening on Wearside and around League One over the last 24 hours....

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Reading U23 0-3 Sunderland U23: Match Report

Reading under-23s slumped to defeat against Sunderland under-23s in the Premier League 2 Division 2 on Monday night, as costly defensive errors ensured their poor run of results continued. Likely due to the first team’s upcoming fixture against Millwall on Tuesday, a number of more established academy players were missing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Mccatty
Person
Arbenit Xhemajli
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland Ladies returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory and battling display against Charlton Athletic

Grace McCatty’s close range finish on the half hour was enough to secure a hard-fought three points for the Black Cats who climb up to fifth in the table. The veteran defender returned to the back line alongside Charlotte Potts after both missed the dramatic Continental Cup opener against Sheffield United last time out while Malta international Maria Farrugia, who helped her country to their first Women’s World Cup win in midweek, was named among the substitutes.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Clubs#Norwich City#League One#Sunderland Ladies#Crewe#Charlton Athletic
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland's defensive dilemma after Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham defeats - with decisions to make on West Ham and Manchester City loanees

The inquest into Sunderland' s recent defeats will be a sobering experience but is something that can’t be ignored. Lee Johnson’s side may return to action against League Two outfit Mansfield in the FA Cup this weekend, but will have to wait until their next league fixture at home to Ipswich on November 20.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's League Cup: Man City's easy win, Sunderland beat Blackburn

Manchester City maintained their 100% record in the League Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win against Championship leaders Durham. Filippa Angeldahl put the hosts ahead and Caroline Weir marked her 100th City appearance by doubling their lead. Gareth Taylor's side were dominant throughout, with the visitors failing to have a...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland AFC news: Former Cats and Sheffield Wednesday man training with League One club plus Mansfield midfielder fires warning ahead of FA clash

Here’s some of the latest Sunderland-related gossip from around the web:. Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been training with League One strugglers Crewe as he plots a comeback to professional football. The former Sunderland stopper left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and has been looking for a new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland fan groups shortlisted for Football Supporters Association awards as Sunderland Ladies prepare for Continental Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers

The Black Cats struggled to get going at Hillsborough despite the backing of nearly 4,000 travelling fans and were punished as the Owls coasted to a 3-0 win. The game was one of Sunderland’s fixtures in hand over the side’s above them in the table but now Johnson’s side must go back to the drawing board and turn their attention to cup competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy