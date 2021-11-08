Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli continues return to full fitness against Stoke City U23's as former Preston North End and Norwich City manager joins League One club with Sunderland Ladies star Grace McCatty earning team of the month spot
Lee Johnson’s side welcome Bradford City to the Stadium of Light in the final group game of the Papa John’s Trophy having already qualified for the next round. And ahead of that tie, we round-up what’s been happening on Wearside and around League One over the last 24 hours....www.sunderlandecho.com
