Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli continues return to full fitness against Stoke City U23's as former Preston North End and Norwich City manager joins League One club with Sunderland Ladies star Grace McCatty earning team of the month spot

Grace McCatty’s close range finish on the half hour was enough to secure a hard-fought three points for the Black Cats who climb up to fifth in the table. The veteran defender returned to the back line alongside Charlotte Potts after both missed the dramatic Continental Cup opener against Sheffield United last time out while Malta international Maria Farrugia, who helped her country to their first Women’s World Cup win in midweek, was named among the substitutes.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO