Burley, ID

Public Invited to View Cassia Judge Candidate Interviews

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to observe the interview of six candidates who applied to replace a retired Cassia County judge. The Fifth Judicial District announced the schedule for interviews of the candidates who will replace the Honorable...

Kimberly Interchange to be Rebuilt, Public Invited to Meeting

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-An important agricultural and industrial route connected to the interstate north of Hansen is scheduled to be rebuilt next year and the Magic Valley public is invited to view the plans at an upcoming meeting. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the public meeting for the I-84/ID-50 Kimberly Interchange project on November 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly. The interchange at exit 182 is slated to be rebuilt in 2022 and 2023.
KIMBERLY, ID
Turn Bay to be Added to Idaho 75 at Ohio Gulch North Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.
IDAHO STATE
Would Idaho Survive A Real-Life Purge? I Have An Answer

I recently saw the fifth film in the horror franchise The Purge. It got me thinking about which states would be better suited to handle a 12-hour, all-out, armed civil war. If you've never seen any of The Purge movies, the plot is the same in all five films. All crime, including murder, is legal for one evening out of the year. It's a no holds barred assault on the criminal system, where law enforcement and emergency service personnel voluntarily take the night off. The most recent movie in the group is The Forever Purge, and was another disappointment.
Boise County Man Died from Rabies After Contact with Bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
Idaho Food Bank Awards Grants to Five Southern Idaho Groups

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five Southern Idaho groups helping to lessen food insecurity have been awarded a combined $18,000 in grants. According to the Idaho Food Bank, the recipients are Blaine County Hunger Coalition, Helping Hearts and Hands, Mustard Seed Ministries, Rock Creek Food Pantry, and Mountain View Christian Center. A total of 36 organizations across Idaho have been given grants through the Idaho Food Bank Fund, supported by Idaho taxpayers who opted to donate to the fund. The money will go towards supporting the group's operations, buying food, increasing storage space, and promoting nutrition education. The Idaho Food Bank has handed out $133,500 in grants to non-profits statewide. “Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho, so it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank in a prepared statement. “I am inspired by the applications we see each year. These grants go directly to local organizations working on the frontlines of food insecurity in Idaho and make a significant impact.” The Idaho Food Bank Fund is in charge of supporting the non-profits working to provide food insecurity relief in cooperation with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association.
CHARITIES
Twin Falls, ID
