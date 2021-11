The Lady Vols are back on the court, this time at home, for a Monday matchup with top 25 team South Florida. No. 15/12 Tennessee, 2-0, will square off against No. 21/22 South Florida (2-0) at Thompson-Boling Arena with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. (SECN+ livestream). It will be the Lady Vols’ third game in six days to start the season with one win at home against Southern Illinois and another on the road at Central Florida.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO