Denuvo, the DRM that is used in many games these days, had an outage over the weekend. Unfortunately, because Denuvo is in a plethora of games, the outage meant that dozens of titles were completely unplayable for gamers. Denuvo is one of the best DRM services for stopping piracy. Games with Denuvo in them take much longer on average to crack; they tend to still get cracked though. Denuvo is also widely hated by gamers. Not because it stops them from getting games for free, but because it has been the source of countless issues for paying consumers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO