Washoe County, NV

Teen motorcyclist who died in Washoe County bus crash ID’ed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified the teenage boy who died after his motorcycle collided with a school bus in Washoe County last week.

KTVN-TV in Reno reported Monday that the Washoe County medical examiner’s office confirmed the teen was 17-year-old Ricardo Gomez.

The crash happened Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in Spanish Springs, more than 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Reno. According to county deputies, Gomez hit the back of the bus.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus was carrying several children. Neither they nor the driver were injured. Authorities had them put on a new bus. They were taken to their school, where counselors were waiting for them.

Investigators have not said what led Gomez to crash his motorcycle and if speeding was a factor.

Later on that same day a 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a school bus in central Las Vegas. Police said she had begun crossing in an unmarked area while the bus was idle at a stop sign.

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

