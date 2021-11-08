After Writing Hundreds of Articles on Budgeting, Real Estate, and Investing, Here Are 5 Tips I’ve Put Into Practice

Defaults are always a possibility for anyone lending in real estate, whether they are acting as an individual private lender or investing in “crowdfunded” real estate development. How the default situation is handled can be detrimental to the return of your initial principal investment. As a loan servicer for Trust Deed real estate investments, Ignite Funding stands behind each and every loan that it originates, often wearing many different hats in order to protect and return investor capital when default situations arise. Ignite Funding utilizes its real estate expertise to act on behalf of its investors as Default Coordinator and an Asset Manager if a default is to be resolved through foreclosure. At Ignite Funding, we can say we have a proven track record in default resolution that is backed by results to our investors, having worked through and grown from the downturn in 2008. In this article we discuss how the default process is handled at Ignite Funding when necessary.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO