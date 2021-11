Hard as it might be for younger readers to believe, there was a time when the only way to play a game was by purchasing a physical copy and putting it in your console. You can still do that, of course, but even most physical games end up getting digital updates. However, that won't be the case for Heaven's Machine from publisher Super Rare Games. The Nintendo Switch title will not be sold on the eShop, and will come "complete" on the game card. The publisher is promising that the game will not receive any content updates down the line either, just like in the old days!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO