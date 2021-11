In the space of less than a year, I’ve gone from hearing Grace Petrie’s delightfully queer folk music for the first time on YouTube to making a Bandcamp account specifically to preorder her latest album, Connectivity. It had been years since I last purchased music—I tend to rely on the free versions of Spotify and YouTube for everything that isn’t loaded onto the iPod I got in 2013—but Petrie has quickly become my favorite artist out there, and I wanted to support the first album she’s put out since I got into her music. Having had it for a while now (it came out on October 4 in Britain, which meant I first heard it before I went to bed on October 3 in Minneapolis), I can definitively say it’s one of the best purchases of any kind I’ve made in a while.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO