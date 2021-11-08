CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

First Lady Wolf, Reentry Advocates Discuss Importance of Maternal Health and Family Well-Being for Female Reentrants

pa.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article First Lady Frances Wolf hosted Women In Reentry: Maternal Health and Family Well-Being, the second in a series of virtual conversations, between formerly incarcerated women, reentry advocates and maternal health professionals. The panel discussed the impacts of incarceration on a woman’s maternal health and the implications they can have on her children...

www.governor.pa.gov

