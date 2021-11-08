First Lady Wolf, Reentry Advocates Discuss Importance of Maternal Health and Family Well-Being for Female Reentrants
First Lady Frances Wolf hosted Women In Reentry: Maternal Health and Family Well-Being, the second in a series of virtual conversations, between formerly incarcerated women, reentry advocates and maternal health professionals. The panel discussed the impacts of incarceration on a woman’s maternal health and the implications they can have on her children...www.governor.pa.gov
