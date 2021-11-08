CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buck Meek learns not to overthink it on sophomore solo album

Columbus Alive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile working with engineer and producer Andrew Sarlo on the first four Big Thief albums, guitarist Buck Meek and Sarlo noticed a recurring phenomenon in the studio. Sometimes the band would spend huge chunks of time obsessing over a certain song, recording and re-recording sections while pursuing the ideal version of...

