Press Release: AG Racine Announces Successful Resolution of Two Environmental Enforcement Actions & Files New Lawsuit Against Local Polluter

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As President Biden prepares to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law next week, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) highlighted the ways the historic legislation will benefit the District of Columbia. Norton, who is a senior member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the chair of its Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, met with Biden and Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg when the legislation was being written. Under the bill, D.C. will receive $1.1 billion for roads and bridges, $1.2 billion to improve public transportation, the opportunity to apply for $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to electric vehicle charging, eligibility for 164,000 D.C. residents to apply for affordable internet access, $10 million to protect against cyberattacks, and $355 million to improve water infrastructure and ensure access to clean, safe drinking water. Norton emphasized the unprecedented nature of the bill, a breakthrough from simply adding funds to embracing new approaches to transportation and infrastructure.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO