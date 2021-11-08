CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, OH

Pastor tackles gunman, saves parishioners during church service

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFZvp_0cqGhw4i00
Pastor tackles gunman FILE PHOTO: A pastor tackled a man who pulled out a gun during a service in Nashville. (TARAPONG/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NASHVILLE, — A pastor saved his whole congregation during a service on Sunday.

Police said a man started waving and pointing a gun during the service at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church as several people were praying at the church’s altar, The Associated Press reported.

The man, identified by police as Dezire Baganda, 26, was sitting at the front of the church when he pulled out a gun, NBC News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQOy1_0cqGhw4i00
Dezire Baganda Dezire Baganda is accused of pulling out a gun during a church service in Nashville.

Baganda told everyone to get up.

But Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana tackled Baganda and members of the church disarmed the man and held him down until Metro Nashville police arrived.

“He wanted to kill. That’s what first came to my mind,” Ndikumana told WKRN through a translator.

Police said that Baganda had attended services at the church in the past, but was not a member.

The gunman was charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault, the AP reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

DALLAS — (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span is set to go on trial in one of the deaths Monday. Billy Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 3 transported to hospital from crash on US 35 in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:00 p.m.:. Regional dispatch confirmed three people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital from the single-car crash on US 35 near James H. McGee. Their conditions are unknown. Dispatchers confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle had to be extracted by crews on scene. >> UPDATE:...
WHIO Dayton

1-year-old hit by car backing out of driveway dies

DAYTON — The 1-year-old boy hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway on Bluehaven Drive last Wednesday has died, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Avion Chatman, of Dayton, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital around 9 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy is expected to happen Monday. According to...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Pastor#Parishioners#The Associated Press#Nbc News#Wkrn#Ap#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Troopers faulted in truck-bicyclists crash case in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Troopers investigating a crash last year that killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway did not suspect the driver of the box truck that hit them was impaired, although a blood test later found he had a potentially lethal level of methamphetamine in his system, a Las Vegas television station reported.
NEVADA STATE
WHIO Dayton

5 people injured in accident in Bath Twp.

GREENE COUNTY — Five people were injured in a head-on crash in Bath Twp. on Sunday. The crash happened in the area of National Rd. and Kauffman Ave. at approximately 2:35 p.m. According to the Ohio State High Patrol Xenia Post, preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the black...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident

LONDON — (AP) — A blast in a taxi outside a hospital in England that killed a man was caused by an improvised explosive device and is being treated as a terrorist incident, but the motive remains unclear, police said Monday. Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest...
LONDON, OH
WHIO Dayton

After final word from attorneys, Rittenhouse jury takes over

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Attorneys were set to make closing arguments Monday at Kyle Rittenhouse's trial in the shootings of three men during street unrest in Wisconsin, the last word before a jury begins deliberating in a case that underscored Americans' bitter divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

UK police probe whether car explosion at hospital was attack

LONDON — (AP) — British police and intelligence services were working Monday to determine whether a taxi explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was a deliberate attack, as the city’s mayor said the cab driver's quick actions had averted a potential disaster. The male occupant of a taxi was killed and...
LONDON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 transported from crash on US 35 near I-75

DAYTON — One person was transported to an area hospital from the scene of a single-car crash in Dayton. According to Regional Dispatch, the crash happened on the on-ramp from US 35 westbound to I-75 northbound. The crash was reported just after 5:15 p.m. One person was transported to Miami...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
48K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy