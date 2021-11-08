CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Norton to Defeat Bills That Undermine D.C.’s Economy

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) vowed today to defeat two bills recently introduced by Republicans aimed at damaging the District of Columbia’s economy. Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) introduced the Drain the Swamp Act of 2021, which would require all executive branch agencies to move...

